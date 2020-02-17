Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 965.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 376,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,183 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $13,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at $1,845,000. State Street Corp increased its position in LKQ by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,187,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $470,800,000 after acquiring an additional 209,933 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in LKQ by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 50,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in LKQ by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 57,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LKQ. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on LKQ from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim set a $38.00 price target on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on LKQ to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $41.00 price target on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.20. 1,354,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,135. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.00. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31.

In other LKQ news, VP Michael S. Clark sold 3,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $134,710.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 80,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,613.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

