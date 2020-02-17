Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 240,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 71,492 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in UDR were worth $11,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in UDR by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,718,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,436 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,912,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,986,000 after acquiring an additional 367,197 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,666,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in UDR by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,232,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,255,000 after acquiring an additional 199,481 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UDR in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,099,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,001. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $50.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 5.99.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. UDR had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $302.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.3425 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 65.87%.

In other UDR news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $467,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,085,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

