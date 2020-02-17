Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 228.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,554 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,650 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $14,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 46.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

NYSE:VMC traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.97. The stock had a trading volume of 640,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,528. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $109.19 and a one year high of $152.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.77 and a 200 day moving average of $143.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 30.62%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VMC. Goldman Sachs Group cut Vulcan Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $90,431.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.