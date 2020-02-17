Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,781 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $12,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NWN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 757.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,445,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,932,000 after buying an additional 152,097 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 33.3% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 120,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 203.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Shares of NWN stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.31. 125,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,850. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.26. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 81.97%.

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $48,964.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,742,279.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $365,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NWN. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Northwest Natural from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Williams Capital raised Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.