Robert W. Baird Raises Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $181.00

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $172.00 to $181.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iqvia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Iqvia from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cfra raised shares of Iqvia from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Iqvia from to and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iqvia from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Iqvia has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.85.

IQV traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.32. 2,967,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,266. Iqvia has a 12-month low of $130.77 and a 12-month high of $169.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.20 and a 200 day moving average of $151.72. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Iqvia will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iqvia news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $5,830,215. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQV. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Iqvia in the 4th quarter valued at $178,404,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,436,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,161,986,000 after buying an additional 1,146,138 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,168,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,059,000 after buying an additional 1,136,399 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Iqvia in the 4th quarter valued at $145,335,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,204,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $186,150,000 after buying an additional 802,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

