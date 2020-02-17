Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $486.45 Million

Brokerages expect that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will post sales of $486.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $483.00 million to $489.90 million. Rollins posted sales of $429.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year sales of $2.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Rollins during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Rollins by 2,219.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

ROL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,387 shares. Rollins has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $43.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

