ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Trading 11.5% Lower Over Last Week

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. In the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One ROOBEE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. ROOBEE has a market cap of $2.98 million and approximately $730,453.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00048175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00479773 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $603.76 or 0.06178732 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00066267 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00028085 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005153 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010085 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,777,076 tokens. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest

ROOBEE Token Trading

ROOBEE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.