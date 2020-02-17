Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$30.00

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Hydro One from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Hydro One from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CSFB downgraded Hydro One from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hydro One currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$27.46.

TSE:H opened at C$29.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.96. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -126.84. Hydro One has a 52-week low of C$20.02 and a 52-week high of C$29.43.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hydro One will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

