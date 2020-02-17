Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$30.00

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Hydro One from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Hydro One from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CSFB downgraded Hydro One from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hydro One currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$27.46.
TSE:H opened at C$29.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.96. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -126.84. Hydro One has a 52-week low of C$20.02 and a 52-week high of C$29.43.
About Hydro One
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.
