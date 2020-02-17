Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Waste Management (NYSE:WM)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $138.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WM. Bank of America cut shares of Waste Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.85.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $125.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $97.55 and a 1 year high of $125.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $31,957.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,477.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $511,960.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,695.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,906 shares of company stock worth $655,917. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,710,826,000 after buying an additional 976,898 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 27.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 55.6% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 21.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 45.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,038,000 after buying an additional 51,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

