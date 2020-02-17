Royce & Associates LP Has $10.17 Million Stock Position in Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 653,561 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 17,662 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.84% of Teekay Lng Partners worth $10,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 37.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,705 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 96,278 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 152,454 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 84,860 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,298,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,206,000 after purchasing an additional 66,657 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 445.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,515 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 44,514 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 70.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 38,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.14. 155,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,985. Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $16.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Teekay Lng Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TGP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Teekay Lng Partners in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

About Teekay Lng Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

