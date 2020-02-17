Royce & Associates LP Purchases 445,812 Shares of Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) by 256.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 619,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 445,812 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 2.16% of Conn’s worth $7,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Conn’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.40. 573,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,410. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.73. Conn’s Inc has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $269.78 million, a PE ratio of 3.56, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.80.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Conn’s had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $377.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conn’s Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Conn’s in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stephens dropped their price target on Conn’s from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

