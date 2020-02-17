Royce & Associates LP Sells 112,449 Shares of Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 112,449 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.66% of Triumph Group worth $8,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 33.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 151.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 143,738 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the third quarter worth $228,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Triumph Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

TGI traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.78. The stock had a trading volume of 330,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,908. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.84. Triumph Group Inc has a one year low of $18.28 and a one year high of $29.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average of $23.88.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.32 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Triumph Group Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Triumph Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.43%.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

