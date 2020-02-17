Royce & Associates LP Sells 190,438 Shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 921,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 190,438 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.32% of Pzena Investment Management worth $7,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Pzena Investment Management during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 337,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 19,109 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 4,317.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 38,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Pzena Investment Management alerts:

Pzena Investment Management stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.85. 48,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,172. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $10.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $549.33 million, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Pzena Investment Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Pzena Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pzena Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.