Royce & Associates LP Sells 4,175 Shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.29% of Federated Investors worth $9,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 456.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 206,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 169,558 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Federated Investors in the third quarter valued at about $2,940,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Federated Investors by 45.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 137,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 42,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Federated Investors during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federated Investors stock traded down $0.81 on Monday, hitting $35.57. The stock had a trading volume of 690,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,414. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. Federated Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $25.68 and a twelve month high of $36.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.06.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $358.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Federated Investors’s payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

FII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Federated Investors in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Federated Investors in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Federated Investors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Federated Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other Federated Investors news, CEO J Christopher Donahue sold 56,500 shares of Federated Investors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $1,871,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,559,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,634,444.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 7,025 shares of Federated Investors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $263,367.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,253,647. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

