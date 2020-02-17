Royce & Associates LP Sells 80,393 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,393 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.56% of American Woodmark worth $9,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMWD traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.54. The company had a trading volume of 62,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,186. American Woodmark Co. has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.40 and its 200-day moving average is $97.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.27.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $428.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.38 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMWD. BidaskClub cut American Woodmark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Woodmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Adams, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

