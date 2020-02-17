Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) to post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.41). Rubius Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.54). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($1.62). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rubius Therapeutics.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rubius Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

NASDAQ RUBY opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 9.83 and a quick ratio of 9.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $687.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.31. Rubius Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $20.04.

In related news, insider Christopher L. Carpenter sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $647,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 58.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RUBY. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 650.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $111,000.

Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

