Rupaya (RUPX) Market Cap Tops $18,811.00

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded down 24.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Rupaya has a total market cap of $18,811.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupaya coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub and Graviex. During the last week, Rupaya has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rupaya alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,037.65 or 2.02303211 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 307.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00025129 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Rupaya Coin Profile

Rupaya is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 65,442,249 coins and its circulating supply is 61,256,285 coins. The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rupaya is www.rupayacoin.org . Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rupaya Coin Trading

Rupaya can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupaya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rupaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupaya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.