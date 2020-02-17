Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 40,850 Shares of ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,850 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.54% of ArcBest worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in ArcBest by 3.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 146,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 135,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 20,249 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 71,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $24.44 on Monday. ArcBest Corp has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $623.39 million, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average is $28.39.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $717.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ArcBest Corp will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on ArcBest from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

