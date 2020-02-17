Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,323,633 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,927,878 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.92% of Northern Dynasty Minerals worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 142.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 61.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,575 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 44,685 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 8.5% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 511,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 1,055,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NAK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

NYSEAMERICAN NAK opened at $0.58 on Monday. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.07.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

