Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,679 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,680 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Manhattan Associates worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 100.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at $227,000.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Shares of MANH stock opened at $80.22 on Monday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.56 and a 1 year high of $90.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.77 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MANH. BidaskClub raised Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.