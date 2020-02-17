Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,136 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of NCR worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 1,210.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of NCR by 4,072.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of NCR in the third quarter worth $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of NCR by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on NCR in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NCR to $48.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on NCR in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

NCR stock opened at $32.93 on Monday. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $25.93 and a 12-month high of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.62.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. NCR had a return on equity of 59.60% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Adrian Button sold 8,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $274,243.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at $387,961.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Bedore sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $87,842.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

