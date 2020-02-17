Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of Minerals Technologies worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTX stock opened at $55.44 on Monday. Minerals Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $45.26 and a 1 year high of $63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.86.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.47 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. Minerals Technologies’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.73%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTX. ValuEngine raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Minerals Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Dj Monagle III sold 14,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $778,115.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,554.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $403,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,092.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

