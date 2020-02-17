Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 15,002 Shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,002 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of Warrior Met Coal worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 19,654.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 12,382 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $20.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.08. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $33.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.59.

Several equities analysts have commented on HCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.71.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.