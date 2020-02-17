Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,368 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,368 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.87% of PlayAGS worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in PlayAGS during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the third quarter worth about $63,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the third quarter worth about $213,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

NYSE:AGS opened at $9.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.56 million, a PE ratio of -14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. PlayAGS Inc has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $27.85.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

