Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 135 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.26. 279,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,974. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.30. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $55.32 and a one year high of $80.40.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.