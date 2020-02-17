Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Stock Position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1,281.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 1,615.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $14.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $223.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,113,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,178. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arista Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $173.31 and a 1 year high of $331.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $552.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.63 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 37.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Ann Mather sold 329 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $63,826.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $962,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,876.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,648 shares of company stock worth $10,645,433. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. New Street Research started coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Nomura cut their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded Arista Networks to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.08.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

