Sandy Spring Bank Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 90.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,452.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 360.5% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.97. 258,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,051. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $53.12 and a 52 week high of $62.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.13.

