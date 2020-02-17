Sandy Spring Bank Has $112,000 Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 360.8% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 5,740.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,175. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.65. Allstate Corp has a one year low of $92.24 and a one year high of $125.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allstate from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Allstate to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

In other Allstate news, insider Croker Trevor bought 44,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,044.50. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

