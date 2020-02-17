Sandy Spring Bank Has $146,000 Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 571.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 561,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,747,000 after purchasing an additional 89,631 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 600,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,516,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 241.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 48,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 33,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 19,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $1,271,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,365,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,874,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 914,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,318,766. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 362,325 shares of company stock worth $17,507,842 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of AMD traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,365,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,388,012. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $55.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 3.12.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
Featured Article: Coverage Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.