Sandy Spring Bank Invests $59,000 in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 24,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

FNDX traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.37. The company had a trading volume of 369,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,272. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.85 and a 200-day moving average of $40.76. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $43.65.

