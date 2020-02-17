Sandy Spring Bank Makes New Investment in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,023,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $11,236,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,193,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,072,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,587,000 after buying an additional 131,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 730,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,484,000 after buying an additional 130,626 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.78. 348,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,373. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.46 and its 200 day moving average is $55.42. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $52.69 and a 1-year high of $56.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

