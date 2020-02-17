SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives $135.73 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.73.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, October 21st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SAP from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,937,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in SAP by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,503,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,467,000 after acquiring an additional 248,827 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,964,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in SAP by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 745,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,839,000 after acquiring an additional 191,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in SAP by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,585,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $894,146,000 after acquiring an additional 173,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.44. 289,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,112. SAP has a 12 month low of $105.85 and a 12 month high of $140.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.85.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. SAP had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

