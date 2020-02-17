SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,948 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,937,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SAP by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 745,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,839,000 after buying an additional 191,343 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,585,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $894,146,000 after buying an additional 173,795 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SAP by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,832,000 after buying an additional 83,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 277,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,159,000 after buying an additional 46,636 shares in the last quarter. 4.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP stock opened at $137.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $164.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $105.85 and a 1 year high of $140.67.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. SAP had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAP. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SAP from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.73.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.