SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $294.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.80. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $178.57 and a 1-year high of $294.77.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,051,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

