Schnieders Capital Management LLC Buys 224 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Prologis by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 742.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 30,670 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Prologis by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 83,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Edward Jones downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Prologis from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.79.

Shares of PLD traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,296,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.02. Prologis Inc has a 1-year low of $68.96 and a 1-year high of $97.64.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

