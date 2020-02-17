Schnieders Capital Management LLC Invests $304,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,017,230,000 after purchasing an additional 38,109,492 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,584.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,669,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392,370 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,285,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,517,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 380.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,610,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,005,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,671,152. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.79. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $61.26 and a twelve month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

