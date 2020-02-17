SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) Receives $3.95 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.44.
SCYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.
SCYX traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.98. 711,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,321. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03. SCYNEXIS has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.90. The company has a market cap of $57.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58.
About SCYNEXIS
SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.
