SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaChange International, Inc. develops, markets and supports products to manage, store and distribute digital video for television operators, broadcast and telecommunications companies. The company’s products utilize its proprietary distributed application software and standard industry components to automate the management and distribution of short- and long-form video streams including advertisements, movies, news updates and other video programming requiring precise, accurate and continuous execution. “

Get SeaChange International alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut SeaChange International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised SeaChange International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of SeaChange International stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.23. The company had a trading volume of 381,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,653. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.95. SeaChange International has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 43.99%. The company had revenue of $20.54 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that SeaChange International will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its stake in SeaChange International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 161,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in SeaChange International by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SeaChange International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 665,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SeaChange International by 1,254.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 9,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in SeaChange International by 1,343.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaChange International (SEAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.