Sei Investments Co. Buys 142,594 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 744,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,594 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.10% of Weyerhaeuser worth $22,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.66. 2,650,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,819,465. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.73 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average is $28.28. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 348.72%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WY. Citigroup upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank set a $28.50 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.64.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $588,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.