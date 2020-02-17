Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.36% of Amedisys worth $19,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMED. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the third quarter worth $48,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 19.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 810 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED stock traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $197.88. 173,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,171. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.38 and its 200-day moving average is $150.90. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Amedisys Inc has a fifty-two week low of $106.65 and a fifty-two week high of $201.85.

In related news, Director Julie D. Klapstein sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total value of $41,072.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,928.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.97, for a total value of $57,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,461.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,550 shares of company stock worth $420,147. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James set a $200.00 target price on Amedisys and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amedisys in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Amedisys from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.38.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

