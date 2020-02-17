Sei Investments Co. Purchases 13,238 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,238 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.27% of Commerce Bancshares worth $20,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 68,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 3.2% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 705,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,784,000 after buying an additional 21,799 shares in the last quarter. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBSH traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.16. The company had a trading volume of 369,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,904. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.65 and a 12 month high of $71.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.57. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $346.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

In other news, EVP Kevin G. Barth sold 7,107 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $482,067.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,466.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 30,981 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $2,117,551.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,221,025 shares in the company, valued at $83,457,058.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,459 shares of company stock worth $5,225,069 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

