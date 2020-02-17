Sei Investments Co. Purchases 149,999 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 69.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,999 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.20% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $25,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 60.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELS traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.24. 642,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,027. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.47 and a 52-week high of $75.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.27. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.20.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $258.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.343 dividend. This is an increase from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 58.85%.

ELS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

In other Equity Lifestyle Properties news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $432,586.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,388,821.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

