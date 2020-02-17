Sei Investments Co. Purchases 45,759 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,759 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $24,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.68. 4,959,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,931,090. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.82 and a 200 day moving average of $54.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $59.73. The company has a market cap of $85.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.47.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

