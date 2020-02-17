Sei Investments Co. Sells 2,227 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Rogers Communications worth $23,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RCI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 4,503.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 23.4% during the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

RCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE RCI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.60. 248,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,644. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $45.94 and a one year high of $55.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.