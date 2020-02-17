Sei Investments Co. Sells 92,377 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,377 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $19,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.97.

In related news, insider Leslie V. Godridge sold 26,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $1,540,521.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,863,350.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $740,495.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,999.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.11. 4,351,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,493,861. The company has a market capitalization of $86.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

