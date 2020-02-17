Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 381,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,888 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $21,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UN. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 216.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

NYSE UN traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $59.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Unilever NV has a 12-month low of $53.31 and a 12-month high of $63.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.60%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Liberum Capital upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered Unilever to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.