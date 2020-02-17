Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC decreased its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,064 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Semtech worth $5,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Semtech by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,375,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,651,000 after purchasing an additional 59,739 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Semtech by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,613,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,409,000 after acquiring an additional 90,714 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in Semtech by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 567,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Semtech by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 540,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Semtech by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 333,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,235,000 after acquiring an additional 74,759 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Semtech from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Shares of SMTC stock traded down $0.86 on Monday, hitting $50.42. 265,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.66. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $39.54 and a 12 month high of $57.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.23 and a 200 day moving average of $49.39.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,145,340.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $466,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,478,775.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,615 in the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

