Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ST. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 144.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ST shares. Compass Point lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cross Research lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.61.

Shares of NYSE ST traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.88. 834,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $54.72.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $846.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.46 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

