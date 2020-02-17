Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.10. Sensient Technologies also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.60-2.80 EPS.

Shares of SXT stock traded down $5.49 on Friday, hitting $55.74. 785,856 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.07 and a 200 day moving average of $64.56. Sensient Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $55.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.21.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.51 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sensient Technologies will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

SXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sensient Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.00.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

