Sentient Coin Price Tops $0.0006 (SEN)

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 16th. Sentient Coin has a market cap of $839,492.00 and approximately $27,241.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentient Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex. Over the last seven days, Sentient Coin has traded 23.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin (SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. The official website for Sentient Coin is consensus.ai. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sentient Coin Coin Trading

Sentient Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentient Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentient Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

